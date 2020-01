Locals say they are staying in this NYE

GETTING HOME TONIGHT BUT ODDLYENOUGH EVERYONE ISSTAYING IN!

MYSELF INCLUDED!ACCORDING TOOUR POLL ON FACEBOOK 90% OFPEOPLE VOTED THEY ARE STAYINGIN... ONLY 10% SAID THEY WEREGOING OUT.

AND WHEN I HIT THESTREETS OF BAKERSFIELD TODAYMOST PEOPLE SAIDTHEY'RE STAYING IN TOO."MY NEW YEAR'S PLANS AREBASICALLY NOT TO DO ANYTHING."STAYING IN IS THIS NEW YEARSSEEMS TO BE TRENDING THISYEAR."YOU KNOW FOR NEW YEAR'S WEREJUST HAPPY TO STAY HOME."MOST RESIDENTS TELL ME THEY AREOPTING FOR A COMFY NIGHT INRATHER THAN HITTING THE STREETS."WE ARE GOING TO STAY HOMETONIGHT AND PROBABLY GET SUSHITOGO AND JUST SIT ON THE COUCHAND WATCH A MOVIE."OTHER RESIDENTS SAY THEY WANT TOSTAY AWAY FROM DRUNK DRIVERS.I'M HONESTLY ALWAYS WORRIEDABOUT THAT BUT DEFINITELYTONIGHT MORE THANOTHER NIGHTS."IN 2018 THERE WERE 4,300 DUIARRESTS ACCORDING TOTHE MADD BAKERSFIELD WEBSITE.THAT TOTALS TO MORETHAN 11 DUI ARRESTS PER DAY.YOU NEVER KNOW YOU GO OUT THEREAND THERE'S CRAZY PEOPLE WHOSHOULDN'T BE ON THE ROAD ANDTHEY ARE.OPTING FOR A SAFER RIDE WITHUBER OR LYFT COULD COST YOUSOME MONEY THIS NEW YEARS TOO.TONIGHT RIDE GOERS CAN EXPECTSURGE PRICING FROMCOMPANIES LIKE UBER AND LYFT.SURGE PRICING IS WHEN RIDERDEMAND IS HIGHER THANDRIVER AVAILABILITY.

PRICESAUTOMATICALLYINCREASE BASED ON DEMAND.LYFT CONFIRMED THEY HAVE NO CAPON THEIR SURGE PRICING.UBER DID NOT RESPOND IN TIME FORAIR.A LYFT AND UBER DRIVER ALSO TOLDUS THEY ARENT WORKINGTONIGHT AND DECIDIED TO STAY INBECAUSE OF DRUNK DRIVERS.LIVE IN STUDIO IM ALEX BELL FOR23ABC NEWS CONNECTING YOU.DURING THE NEW YEAR'SCELEBRATIONS -- C-H-P IS