New Year’s Pet Safety

While the upcoming New Year’s Holiday is a time for celebration, it can also be a scary time for your pet.
And closer.

- - while the upcoming new year's - holiday is a time for - celebration, it can also be a - scary time for your pet.- the humane society of south - mississippi says to make sure - all - pets are secured either inside- or in a fenced in yard on new - year's eve, as fireworks can- scare them and give them a- tendency to run.- if you keep your pet inside, yo- - - - can try turning up the volume o- your tv to block out some of th- louder firework noises.

- also, make sure that your pet's- tags and microchips are - also up to date for easy- identification in case they do- get - loose.- - "just remember that they are ou there,- they do not like the fireworks- as much as we do, and even- though, hey, you- know, it never seemed to bother- them before, if the loud noise- - - - is a little bit closer than it- was last year, then that could- be the difference of your dog - going over the fence."

If your pet does go missing ove- - - - the new year's holiday, you can- always call or visit the humane- society and other local - shelters to see if they have- been




