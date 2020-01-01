Firework sales on the Coast

30th.- - for those of you ready to light- up the sky in style on new- year's eve, there are plenty of- firework choices for you- here on the coast.- virginia anderson with the snap- crackle, pop- fireworks tent in biloxi says - that the most popular - fireworks are cakes, which- feature multiple shots and big- finishes.

- other popular items include - large party packs, artillery- shell fireworks, and smaller- items like bottle rockets and - sparklers that kids and - teenagers enjoy.- and while fireworks can be a lo- of fun for all, anderson- says safety is the first- priority.

- - "making sure that they're alway supervised, that an adult is- always the one handling the - fire, you know, those - things are very important."

And firework sales are expected- to heat up as the big day - inches closer