Firework sales on the Coast

For those of you ready to light up the sky in style on New Year’s Eve, there are plenty of firework choices for you here on the Coast.
30th.- - for those of you ready to light- up the sky in style on new- year's eve, there are plenty of- firework choices for you- here on the coast.- virginia anderson with the snap- crackle, pop- fireworks tent in biloxi says - that the most popular - fireworks are cakes, which- feature multiple shots and big- finishes.

- other popular items include - large party packs, artillery- shell fireworks, and smaller- items like bottle rockets and - sparklers that kids and - teenagers enjoy.- and while fireworks can be a lo- of fun for all, anderson- says safety is the first- priority.

- - "making sure that they're alway supervised, that an adult is- always the one handling the - fire, you know, those - things are very important."

And firework sales are expected- to heat up as the big day - inches closer




