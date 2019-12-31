Global  

Chief Justice John Roberts Warns About Social Media Spreading Fake News





Chief Justice John Roberts issued a warning about the dangers of misinformation in the internet era.

According to Politico, Roberts is presiding over the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

He said: “The public’s need to understand our government, and the protections it provides.” Roberts talked about social media’s ability to “instantly spread rumors and false information.” Some read into Roberts’ message as a rebuke against Trump.


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. chief justice warns of internet disinformation, urges civics education

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts expressed concern on Tuesday about disinformation amplified by the...
Reuters - Published

Mother of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts dies at age 90

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rosemary Roberts, the mother of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, has...
Seattle Times - Published


