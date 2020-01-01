Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The most powerful woman you've never heard of | T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 13:17s - Published < > Embed
The most powerful woman you've never heard of | T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison

The most powerful woman you've never heard of | T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison

Everyone's heard of Martin Luther King Jr. But do you know the woman Dr. King called "the architect of the civil rights movement," Septima Clark?

The teacher of some of the generation's most legendary activists -- like Rosa Parks, Diane Nash, Fannie Lou Hamer and thousands more -- Clark laid out a blueprint for change-making that has stood the test of time.

Now T.

Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison, the cofounders of GirlTrek, are taking a page from Clark's playbook to launch a health revolution in the US -- and get one million women walking for justice.

(This ambitious idea is part of the Audacious Project, TED's initiative to inspire and fund global change.)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

taecoochi

toenails for sale @shotoluvr69 coochi hairs are like beards, you can stick food in them so you’ll never prosper with hunger, you can… https://t.co/czFqdCo7SO 34 minutes ago

isupportPotus

Stephen I’ll never understand how #jamescomey and #HillaryClinton can not be held accountable for anything and how they are… https://t.co/WCyuRDfHKh 12 hours ago

DinhSally

sally T Dinh Once you go black and you never go back !!!!Be the most powerful woman https://t.co/lrLN6sCyiI 20 hours ago

RemiGves

Remi Ade @DChilv @universeofwho Not sure if you followed the press around Brie Larson but oh how people complained that the… https://t.co/vYYHcaiLml 1 day ago

jha_lata

Lata Jha I don’t usually tell people what to watch. But for whatever it’s worth, Bombshell is the most important film you’ll… https://t.co/JP7t5SzxuB 1 day ago

Bri_Norm

Bri RT @thebronzemarley: The black woman is literally the most powerful creation God crafted, yet in this day in age, society tears the black w… 2 days ago

HallettMeliss

♡𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 ℍ𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕖𝕥𝕥♡ I will never apologize for being a powerful woman, I have a strong personality which most people are afraid of & th… https://t.co/Cl7IQAO7bW 3 days ago

MiJoFr

Michael Frank @AliaAndreth @SMiki55 @SephiraVL The motivation for Yennefer was "get the most powerful woman of the world no matte… https://t.co/Ia9h0p7VYJ 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.