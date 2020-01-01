Global  

Sagittarius forecast for the first half of 2020 | Jesse Tang

In 2019, the presence of Saturn and Pluto in your 2nd Palace was related to your finance and health.

Sagittarius would have felt it.

In the first half of 2020, Jupiter will enter your 2nd Palace.

For those who are ready for it, it will amplify your opportunities to earn more money.
