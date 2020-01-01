Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Traffic checkpoints in place to cut drunken driving on New Year's Eve

Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
Traffic checkpoints in place to cut drunken driving on New Year's Eve

Traffic checkpoints in place to cut drunken driving on New Year's Eve

Law enforcement all across the Upstate will be out in force in an effort to cut down on drunken driving.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Traffic checkpoints in place to cut drunken driving on New Year's Eve

WERE ALL MIXED IN TOGETHER INBARRELS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local emergency rooms prepare for busy New Year's Eve [Video]Local emergency rooms prepare for busy New Year's Eve

Here's how to keep yourself safe this New Year's Eve.

Credit: KEZIPublished

Transit Agencies, CHP Urge New Years Eve Partygoers To Leave Cars At Home [Video]Transit Agencies, CHP Urge New Years Eve Partygoers To Leave Cars At Home

If you're heading into San Francisco for New Years Eve, transit agencies and law enforcement are urging you to leave your cars at home. John Ramos reports. (12-31-2019)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.