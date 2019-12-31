Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Iran Denies Role In U.S. Embassy Violence

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Iran Denies Role In U.S. Embassy Violence

Iran Denies Role In U.S. Embassy Violence

According to Reuters, Iran denied it was behind violent protests at the U.S. embassy in Iraq.

Iran also warned against any retaliation, after President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for an attack on the mission and said it would be held responsible.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said that “Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.

They will be held fully responsible.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran denies role in U.S. embassy violence, warns against retaliation

Iran denied it was behind violent protests at the U.S. embassy in Iraq on Tuesday and warned against...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes [Video]US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.