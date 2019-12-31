Global  

Trump Tweets At Iran, Says They Will Be Held Responsible

Trump Tweets At Iran, Says They Will Be Held Responsible

Trump Tweets At Iran, Says They Will Be Held Responsible

President Donald Trump threatened Iran, saying they will be held responsible for the damage they made.

According to Business Insider, violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad caused damage.

Protesters stormed the gates of the U.S. Embassy in the Iraqi capital, suspected of supporting Iranian-backed Iraqi militias.

Trump tweeted that “Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many.” He said: “In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so
