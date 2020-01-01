DUIIs can cost thousands, Eugene attorney warns

High temperatures in the 50s.

If you plan to celebrate the start of 2020 with a glass of champagne or two you're going to want to make sure those drinks don't end up costing your job and thousands of dollars.

Kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren joins us live in studio with how the cost of drunk driving is a lot more than just a simple fine.

Matt i spoke to a defense attorney who tells me there is almost always drunk driver on the road during new years.

And he says a d-u-i-i can cost people their jobs and take a big bite out their savings.

Criminal defense attorney clayton tullos says he'll expecting to have busy day at work new years day.

Sot: i'll definitely get a few calls after tonight, maybe even some tonight.

Those calls... coming from inmates who were found to over the legal limit of point 0-8 while driving.

Sot: many of them don't believe they were under the influence they don't realize it till later.

But while tullos says some of his clients didn't realize they where drunk... the cost of their actions are clear.

He says for a first time duii conviction the minimum fine is a thousand dollars plus two days in jail or 80 hours of community service.

On top of that, their licenses are suspended for 90 days.

There is no way for you to legally drive yourself to and from work to and from treatment, to pick your kids from school to get groceries there is no legal way for you to do that.

But people can fight their convictions.

In order to that they need to get an attorney and pass a courts diversion program.

That program requires people to stay sober.

He says it also costs nearly 500 dollars.

And it doesn't stop there.

Add up the attorney fees, the cost of getting out jail and you'll be wishing you didn't drive in the first place.

Sot: your definitely looking at three to four thousand dollars minimum to deal with a dui, which is a heck of a lot more expensive then a taxi or an uber catching a bus home.

But if drunk drivers don't learn their lesson the first time, tullos says the penalties only get higher with a third conviction meaning 90 days behind bars.

Plus, he says you can kiss your car keys goodbye.

Sot: if you had one your 20 years old another when your 40 and another when you are 75 your license is going to be suspend for life.

Now depending on where police pulled you over -- like the side of a highway -- you may also have to pay to get your car out of impound.

And if you think your car insurance company is going to look the other way you'd be wrong.

You can expect your monthly payments to rise.

Reporting live in studio i'm michael sevren