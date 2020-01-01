North Bend woman charged in mother's stabbing death

We told you at four... 25 year old alexis marie berquist was arrested at the home in north bend.

Inside, police say her mother ramona matthews died of multiple stab wounds.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza spoke with neighbors experiencing sadness and disgust more couldn't be done to treat the daughter, and save her mother.

Take lowers for many neighbors&life on ash street is fairly quiet.

But many of them say they woke up this morning to a bustling crime scene&which was a shock to many of them.

Jon tinsley, neighbor:?it surprising when anything like this happens.

It not usually something that happens around here?

58-year-old ramona matthews was found dead in her small green home at the corner of 17th and ash.

Investigators believe her daughter& alexis berquist is to blame for her mother brutal death.

Evita: one man i spoke to says they saw berquist sleeping outside of her mom house and would ask neighbors for food like she was homeless?

Tinsley, who lives three houses down, says he also remembers seeing berquist frequently walking around the neighborhood acting strangely.?she would sit on the stump and sit there and talk to herself.

She ask people walking by for a cigarette.

She would come knocking on our door every now and again?

Tinsley says the whole neighborhood knew berquist was suffering from mental health issues, but nobody knew what it was.

But another neighbor tells me matthews was actively helping her daughter with her issues before her death... reaching out to the state, and county... but with matthews death, the help didn't do enough, quickly enough.

We have details on what she did to get help, coming up at six.

In north bend, evita garza kezi 9 news.

State