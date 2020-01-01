Global  

Medicaid Members Can Get $10 By Enrolling In The Colorado QuitLine

If quitting smoking is your New Year’s resolution, Colorado Medicaid wants to help.

Starting Jan.

1, Medicaid members will get $10 when they enroll in the Colorado QuitLine and ask for the incentive.
