Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

6 pm Las Vegas traffic update for New Year's Eve

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
6 pm Las Vegas traffic update for New Year's Eve

6 pm Las Vegas traffic update for New Year's Eve

A look at 6 p.m.

Traffic conditions near the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve.

For a list of road closures and driving alternatives visit KTNV.com.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Drake Shares Lit Moments From His Wynn Casino Concert: “Wynner Wynner Lobster Dinner”

Drake Shares Lit Moments From His Wynn Casino Concert: “Wynner Wynner Lobster Dinner”OVO Sound boss Drake is giving Las Vegas some epic memories before 2020 arrives. The hip-hop...
SOHH - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LASDBrink

Burton Brink for State Assembly🇺🇸 RT @ABC7: UPDATE: Traffic between Las Vegas to L.A. is moving again several hours after the 15 Freeway was shut down near the Nevada-Califo… 4 days ago

ABC7

ABC7 Eyewitness News UPDATE: Traffic between Las Vegas to L.A. is moving again several hours after the 15 Freeway was shut down near the… https://t.co/kC8i3QVIZO 4 days ago

RobynHunt

Robyn Hunt @AleGalvan13 @CaltransDist7 @CaltransHQ FOX5 Las Vegas @FOX5Vegas · 16m UPDATE: Per @CalTrans8, the I-15 is now op… https://t.co/98OxeE6EGt 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

13 Action News on Strip before NYE [Video]13 Action News on Strip before NYE

13 Action News is on the Las Vegas Strip and nearby locations before the big party on new Year's Eve.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:55Published

NYE interview with Palms chef [Video]NYE interview with Palms chef

Interview with Palms chef Stephen Barr at Apex at the Palms hotel-casino on New Year's Eve.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.