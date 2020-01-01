Global  

Transit Agencies, CHP Urge New Years Eve Partygoers To Leave Cars At Home

Transit Agencies, CHP Urge New Years Eve Partygoers To Leave Cars At Home

Transit Agencies, CHP Urge New Years Eve Partygoers To Leave Cars At Home

If you're heading into San Francisco for New Years Eve, transit agencies and law enforcement are urging you to leave your cars at home.

John Ramos reports.

(12-31-2019)
