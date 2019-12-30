Global  

Unique New Year's Traditions

CBSN New York's Dick Brennan takes a look at all the unique New Year's traditions as people get set to ring in 2020.
Throw a Dish. Don’t Eat Lobster. What Are Your New Year’s Superstitions?

Kiss your lover at midnight. Fling open all your windows and doors. But whatever you do to celebrate...
Seattle Times - Published

Red lingerie and lucky fish: New Year's Eve traditions in Europe

Europeans celebrate a wide variety of New Year's Eve traditions. From Scotland to Turkey, here are...
Deutsche Welle - Published


gulf_news

Gulf News 8 unique New Year traditions across the world https://t.co/R1uIkQNuwn 1 hour ago

_MaRiE_92

Mary Phihlela RT @wyfegypt: Our attendees from across the globe shared their culture's unique New Year's traditions and their favorite New Year's memory… 2 hours ago

hola_profesora

Señora Christina Buck, profesora RT @dcps_WorldLang: From spending time with family, to cleaning the house, check out the unique ways countries around the world ring in the… 2 hours ago

Clarecam2

Clare cam RT @UN_Women: We need to protect #IndigenousLanguages to preserve: 🌟unique identities 🌟cultural history 🌟traditions 🌟collective memory 🌟ric… 3 hours ago

LiaKamanaTV

Lia Kamanā Watching the ball drop, fireworks, and popping a bottle of champagne are New Years traditions you've probably heard… https://t.co/4UnxuqEIZd 3 hours ago

Espacebeauxarts

Espace beaux arts With New Year’s Comes Unique Traditions Of Celebration https://t.co/FG2WsjEDzL 5 hours ago

Espacebeauxarts

Espace beaux arts With New Year’s Comes Unique Traditions Of Celebration https://t.co/BFwann9QbU 5 hours ago

kansascornSTEM

Kansas Corn STEM Wishing your family a Happy New Year's eve. #DYK in the south cornbread is a New Year's eve tradition as the corn r… https://t.co/qHM8UGYpxz 5 hours ago


New Year's Eve Traditions From Around The World Come To Times Square [Video]New Year's Eve Traditions From Around The World Come To Times Square

Celebrating New Year's by watching the ball drop is a tradition among millions, but not everyone welcomes the next year the same way. CBSN New York's Nina Kapur hit midtown to find out the different..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:23Published

New Year's Traditions From Around the World [Video]New Year's Traditions From Around the World

New Year's Traditions From Around the World Ecuadorians burn away past bad luck and scare away future bad luck by burning a paper- stuffed scarecrow outside of their homes. For each of the final 12..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published

