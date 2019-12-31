Global  

Local emergency rooms prepare for busy New Year's Eve

Local emergency rooms prepare for busy New Year's EveHere's how to keep yourself safe this New Year's Eve.
9 news drinking isn't only dangerous if you get behind the wheel.

On new year's eve, doctors at peacehealth say they're ready to take on the surplus of visitors who take celebrating too far.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma withrow has some tips from doctors on how to avoid ending up in the e-r tonight -- and a bad hangover to start off 2020 tomorrow morning.

"as far as i know there are no studies that show any particular food prevents the absorbtion or decreases the absorbtion of alcohol."

Dr. charlotte ransom, of peacehealth sacred heart, recommends you take other precautions to avoid alcohol poisening on a night where alcohol is used to celebrate.

Emma bridge: doctors here at peacehealth sacred heart say that eating a meal before consuming alcohol is important, but hydrayting with water before during and after consuming alcohol is vital.

But if you or a friend is not able to properly prepare, or overindulges, ransom reccomends this: "if your friend or loved one is not responding or interacting with you inappropriately those would be reasons to bring people in."

Ransom says although alcohol poisoning is dangerous, driving under the influence is why they see most patients coming into the emergency room on new years eve.

"i'd say the most important thing is to make sure not to drive if you've been drinking, and that's the best way to stay safe."

Jeff blon?

Of the eugene police crime prevention unit agrees.

"taking advantage of ride share and a designated driver, something like that, having a plan planning ahead."

Reporting in eugene, emma withrow



