Hotels offer NYE room packages to end the night safely

First- we turn to newswatch 12's leah thompson.

She's live in ashland to show usow people will be ringing in the new year.

200 people are going to be filled in this room tonight.

For dancing, champagne toasts and the first memories of the new year.

Nat it's time to start the countdown for the new year.

Karolina we are excited to welcome 2020 with a bang.

Dale 2020 yes happy new year everybody.

To celebrate the end of 2019 many restaurants and hotels are throwing a party.

Two line: dale fowler executive chef at the rogue regency inn and suites dale we are having a masquerade ball.

Here in chadwicks.

Karolina lavagino director of sales and marketing karolina here at ashland hills hotel and suites we have the new years eve soiree the ashland hills hotel is starting with a dinner shortly.

Then at 8pm the doors open for the dance floor at bar.

Karolina party until midnight.

And welcome 2020 across the rogue valley in medford.

The rogue regencey inn and suites is also starting off the night with a dinner.

Then the masquerade ball also starts at 8pm.

Dale we have a dj.

You can dance and all of that.

Both hotels are also offering overnight packages.

Dale you are able to stay at a good rate that way you can make it a safe night.

Karolina if you plan to party with us.

We offer champagne toast at mightnight people will have a drink or two.

We want people to have an option overnight at the hotel and be safe.

And of course there will be a champagne toast at both places at midnight.

The last update i got from both places says there are still openings tonight if you want to stay the night.

But those will start filling up quickly during these last two hours.

Live in ashland leah thompson newswatch 12.

