Ray Donovan S07E08 Passport and a Gun

Ray Donovan S07E08 Passport and a Gun

Ray Donovan S07E08 Passport and a Gun

Ray Donovan 7x08 Promo trailer HD - Passport and a Gun - Showtime - Next on season 7 episode 8 - Synopsis: Gary O’Malley seeks justice from the Sullivans, while Ray and Smitty must cover for their own actions.

Daryll calls Jasmine with an opportunity that lands them face-to-face with Declan Sullivan.

Terry and Bunchy head back upstate to settle some unfinished business with the Shaman.

Original Air Date: Jan 5, 2020

