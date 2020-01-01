Susan lesko RT @sloaneguy: A disturbing reminder for fire safety in the OR: “Romanian woman dies after being set on fire during surgery” - apparently a… 21 minutes ago

PulpNews Crime Woman #Dies After Being Found Shot In North #Minneapolis Alley - Dec 31 @ 10:52 PM ET https://t.co/Y6YYfG1olF 25 minutes ago

⚔️ Uwe Malitz ⚔️, "Einzelfälle" - Nein Danke!!! 👇🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ Woman dies after being set on fire during surgery in Romania! Electric scalpel used despite patient… https://t.co/qrm9X7C98h 36 minutes ago

Nicole Lynn Northrup Woman Dies After Being Found Shot In Minneapolis Alley https://t.co/JYTrHgVGaQ 1 hour ago

McEwan FBPE Woman dies after being set on fire during surgery in #Romania https://t.co/nldvPwQx9G 1 hour ago

Sunshine Hill Cat Rescue/Sanctuary,Inc. Woman Dies After Accidentally Being Set On Fire During Surgery https://t.co/OmSWujp5gB 2 hours ago

Unindicted Corq Conspirator Romanian woman dies after being set on fire during surgery https://t.co/rTpnUWRPlB 4 hours ago