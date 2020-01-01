Global  

Florida's minimum wage increases by a dime to $8.56

Florida's minimum wage increases by a dime to $8.56

Florida's minimum wage increases by a dime to $8.56

The new year means more money in many workers pockets.

The minimum wage increases in 24 states Jan.

1.

In Florida, the rate climbs from $8.46 to $8.56 an hour.
0
