LADY SPOOFHOUNDS WIN HOLIDAY

(sot (music) "now, kq2 sports.") championship day in the holiday tournament over at bishop leblond for both boys and girls..and for the girls championship game it went down to the wire..

The maryville spoofhounds looking to win the tournment..but the east buchanan bulldogs are wanting to win just as bad...===first half second quarter..east buch audrey elifrits for three... ====east buch elifrits for three once again..===== maryville...serena sundell jumper...====half time 23-18 spoofhounds...=====maryville sundell steal25-29... ====east buchgracie kelsey give bulldogs34-32 lead...==== a foul and timeout are called...by east buch===== maryville sundell at the line under three seconds to go knocks down free throws..

Maryville win the holiday tournament..we talked with head caoch quitin albrecht..

And sundell after the win..

36-34 maryville (sot ) in the third




