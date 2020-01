Las Vegas area weather events of 2019 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:26s - Published Las Vegas area weather events of 2019 From snow in the desert to a grasshopper invasion, 2019 was a crazy year for weather events in the Las Vegas area. 13 Action News Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom has a look at some of the highlights from this wild year for weather in the valley. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Las Vegas area weather events of 2019 WEATHER EVENTS FROM THIS YEAR.FROM SNOW IN THE DESERT...TO A GRASSHOPPER INVASION...2019 BROUGHT WAS A WILD YEARFOR WEATHER IN THE VALLEY!HERE'S THE BREAKDOWN!THE START OF 2019 BROUGHT THEFIRST MEASURABLE SNOWFALL TOLAS VEGAS IN JUST OVER 10 YEARSWHEN A CLOSE TO AN INCH FELL ATYOU'LL REMEMBER SUMMERLIN SAWCLOSE TO 8 INCHES...THE SNOW BLANKETING ROADS...DRIVEWAYS...AND PALM TREES! WHEN IT WAS ALLSAID AND DONE, FEBRUARY ENDEDBY MAY 10TH, WE'D ALREADYSURPASSED OUR ANNUAL RAINFALLAVERAGE FOR THE ENTIRE YEAR! WEWERE SETTLING INTO THE HOT ANDDRY SUMMER MONTHS WHENMOTHER EARTH DECIDED TO SHAKETHINGS UP QUITE LITERALLY.4TH OF JULY WAS RATTLED BY AMAGNITUDE 6.4 EARTHQUAKE....THE EPICENTER 10 MILES FROMRIDGECREST CALIFORNIA.IT WAS FELT BY MILLIONS FROMLOS ANGELES TO LAS VEGAS.TURNS OUT THE 4TH OF JULY QUAKEWAS ONLY THE BEGINNING...A 7.1 MAGNITUDE QUAKE FOLLOWEDTHE NEXT NIGHT! NO SIGNIFICANTDAMAGE WAS REPORTED LOCALLY,BUT TRAGICALLY, THE LONEEARTHQUAKE RELATED-DEATH WAS INPAHRUMP WHEN A 56 YEAR OLD MANWAS PINNED UNDER HIS JEEP AFTERIT FELL OFF ITS JACKS DURINGTHE QUAKE.THOUSANDS OF EARTHQUAKES WERERECORDED BY THE END OF THESEARLES VALLEY SEQUENCE WITHTWITTER/@MRBRIANOLSEN)VISUAL EVIDENCE OF THE EVENTPERMANENTLY LEFT IN THE DESERTTHANKS TO A FAULT RUPTURE.IF JULY STARTED WITH A SHAKE,





