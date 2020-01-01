Global  

London kicks off the roaring 20s with football anthems as UK marks new year

London kicks off the roaring 20s with football anthems as UK marks new year

London kicks off the roaring 20s with football anthems as UK marks new year

Thousands of people lined the Thames as London kicked off the new decade to the roar of football anthems such as Three Lions with the festivities providing a prelude to the Euro 2020 football tournament.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, had promised the display – which also featured music from Stormzy, Wiley and Bastille – would be the best the capital “has ever seen”.

Big Ben rang out 12 times to mark the start of the new year despite the bell falling mostly silent in 2019 while renovation work is completed.
