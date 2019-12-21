Global  

Govt identified Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure projects FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Govt identified Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure projects FM Nirmala SitharamanGovt identified Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure projects FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Govt unveils Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure projects for next 5 years

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled Rs 102 lakh...
Sify - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesHindu


Infrastructural projects worth Rs 102 lakh crore identified by Centre: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman said that the following commitments are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
DNA - Published


Anudevi9999

Anu Devi RT @drshamamohd: The #Modi govt loves to announce projects. What happened to 100 smart cities? What happened to Make In India? What about b… 4 minutes ago


Watch: FM Sitharaman unveils ₹102 lakh crore infra projects for next 5 yrs [Video]Watch: FM Sitharaman unveils ₹102 lakh crore infra projects for next 5 yrs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled Rs 102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects that will be implemented in the next five years as part of the government's push in the infrastructure sector.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:28Published

Nirmala Sitharaman condemns Mamata’s referendum remark on CAA calls it irresponsible [Video]Nirmala Sitharaman condemns Mamata’s referendum remark on CAA calls it irresponsible

Nirmala Sitharaman condemns Mamata’s referendum remark on CAA calls it irresponsible

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published

