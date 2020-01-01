Global  

Komets Drop Eighth Straight in NYE Match with Walleye

Hey good evening and happy new year everyone...well as the year comes to a close, the komets are certainly hoping they can look at 2020 and say new year, who dis?the k's have struggled the back half of this month, losing their past seven games... five of which have been decided by just one goal...the k's looked to snap that streak tonight at home for their annual new year's eve game...it was a packed house... 10 thousand 479 the attendance..

K's in the big game black unis...and well this isn't the start you hope for... a minute and a half in..

K's give up the odd man rush..

T-j hensick scores..

It's 1-0 fish...fort wayne would answer... 12 minutes in... gage torrel somehow lights the lamp..

His first as a komet..

We're all tied up... unfortunately for the k's things did not get better from there... toledo would score three unanswered..

First it's shane berschbach on the wraparound...then it's troy loggins down in the low slot... finally... it's justin buzzeo... that puts toledo up 4-1 just a minute-ten in to the second...the k's would get some help later in the period... charle-edouard d'astous with the own goal..

Give the credit to shawn szydlowski..

That makes it 4- 2...but toledo would never let it get closer than that... kyle bonis makes it 5-2 toledo...they'd put up a touchdown..

Walleye win 8-4 the




