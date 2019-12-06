Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Nebraska State Patrol trooper offers sobering warning of drunk driving

Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Nebraska State Patrol trooper offers sobering warning of drunk drivingNebraska State Patrol trooper offers sobering warning of drunk driving
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

3NewsNowOmaha

3NewsNow The holiday season is a time for celebration and this can often lead to a night filled with heavy drinking. There i… https://t.co/qmZyJHUHRs 5 minutes ago

State_Troopers_

State Troopers 2020 Trooper Cruisers Wall Calendar Order today! $10 (including shipping/handling) Nebraska State Patrol Voted #1… https://t.co/FkDO7dLefk 4 days ago

SStroeh

Stan Stroeh RT @keloland: A Nebraska man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly firing shots at an Iowa State Patrol trooper in Sioux City.… 4 days ago

keloland

KELOLAND News A Nebraska man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly firing shots at an Iowa State Patrol trooper in S… https://t.co/ft0hiR8nsd 4 days ago

fox28Iowa

Fox 28 Iowa NEW: A Nebraska man will face attempted murder charges for shooting at an Iowa State Patrol trooper. Details: https://t.co/QTL4GRHqA8 5 days ago

cbs2iowa

CBS2 Iowa NEW: A Nebraska man will face attempted murder charges for shooting at an Iowa State Patrol trooper. Details: https://t.co/JLLTyDQBeW 5 days ago

keloland

KELOLAND News A Nebraska man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly firing shots at an Iowa State Patrol trooper in S… https://t.co/TXgVOoExyy 5 days ago

sbstarherald

Star-Herald As a Nebraska State Patrol trooper attempted to stop a vehicle Tuesday, a woman jumped from the vehicle. Ultimately… https://t.co/8ggN0EaG8g 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Putting the brakes on drunk drivers: law enforcement to ramp up patrols for New Year's Eve [Video]Putting the brakes on drunk drivers: law enforcement to ramp up patrols for New Year's Eve

Before the clock hits midnight law enforcement will be out in full force keeping roads safe from drunk and reckless drivers.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:24Published

DUI Tree Marks Impaired Holiday Party Drivers In Colorado [Video]DUI Tree Marks Impaired Holiday Party Drivers In Colorado

The tree will appear in the Denver Pavilions on the 16th Street Mall.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.