Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Over 1 Million Revelers Pack Times Square For New Year's Eve Ball Drop

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Over 1 Million Revelers Pack Times Square For New Year's Eve Ball DropCBS4's Hilary Lane was lucky enough to be there in person.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Drones will watch over Times Square during New Year's Eve ball drop — a security first

"Times Square is probably going to be the safest place on the planet Earth," NYPD's Deputy...
USATODAY.com - Published

“Gift of Goodwill” Revealed as the 2020 Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Theme

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #newyearseve--To ring in the new decade, Waterford revealed the newest...
Business Wire - Published Also reported by •CBC.caThe Verge



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fort Lauderdale Celebrating New Year's With Family-Friendly Fun [Video]Fort Lauderdale Celebrating New Year's With Family-Friendly Fun

CBS4's Frances Wang spoke with attendees who can't wait for the midnight anchor drop.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:36Published

Nebraska State Patrol trooper offers sobering warning of drunk driving [Video]Nebraska State Patrol trooper offers sobering warning of drunk driving

Nebraska State Patrol trooper offers sobering warning of drunk driving

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.