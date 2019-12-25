Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New Zealand welcomes New Year 2020 in a grand way

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
New Zealand welcomes New Year 2020 in a grand wayNew Zealand welcomes New Year 2020 in a grand way
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Happy New Year: Brighter weather on way for New Zealand by New Year's Eve

Happy New Year: Brighter weather on way for New Zealand by New Year's EveHappy new weather, New Zealand.A dull Christmas, damp Boxing Day and unsettled last few days of the...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

North Texans Celebrate New Year's Eve [Video]North Texans Celebrate New Year's Eve

Here's a look at the celebrations in downtown Dallas and downtown Fort Worth.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:26Published

Over 1 Million Revelers Pack Times Square For New Year's Eve Ball Drop [Video]Over 1 Million Revelers Pack Times Square For New Year's Eve Ball Drop

CBS4's Hilary Lane was lucky enough to be there in person.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.