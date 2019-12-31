Bayfront Park Packed With Partygoers Ready To Ring In The New Year now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:23s - Published Bayfront Park Packed With Partygoers Ready To Ring In The New Year CBS4's Mike Cugno asked event-goers how many "dales" they expected out of Pitbull before the end of 2019.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Bayfront Park Transformed Into Party Central To Ring In New Year The stage is set for 2020, literally. Bayfront Park has transformed into party central to welcome in...

cbs4.com - Published 6 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this