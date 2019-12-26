Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

What Crimes Are Affected By New York's Bail Reform?

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:54s - Published < > Embed
What Crimes Are Affected By New York's Bail Reform?

What Crimes Are Affected By New York's Bail Reform?

CBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the bail reform laws in New York and the dozens of crimes that judges are now forced to release suspects under, regardless of their record.v
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Manslaughter, Arson, Hate Crimes — See All The Crimes Suspects In New York Now Get Released For Under Bail Reform

Judges are now prevented from imposing a cash bail and holding repeat offenders for dozens of crimes...
CBS 2 - Published

Rockland County Fatal Hit-And-Run Suspect Released Under New State Bail Reform Guidelines

A woman was struck and killed by an unlicensed driver who left the scene. He was arrested, and...
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bail reform in New York begins on January 1st [Video]Bail reform in New York begins on January 1st

&quot;The individuals charged with those crimes (misdemeanors and non-violent felonies), the judge is no longer going to have the ability to put bail on them with a few exceptions.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published

New Jersey Police Take Down Suspect Selling Guns [Video]New Jersey Police Take Down Suspect Selling Guns

Police in Lakewood say they arrested a suspect accused of trying to sell guns.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.