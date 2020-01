Delray Beach residents enjoy a raucous New Year celebration

- TO THE TREASURE COAST.

THATINCLUDES DELRAY BEACH.THAT'S WHERE WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5'S TODD WILSON'S TAKING INTHE FESTIVITIES.

HE HAS AGLIMPSE OF WHAT IS GOING ONALONG ATLANTIC AVENUE.

TODD?IT DOESN'T MATTER WHAT AGE YOUARE DOWN HERE EVERYONE ISHAVING A BLAST!< Nats:3:33:08 Happy NewYear!!

((Track)) NEW YEARCELEBRATIONS STARTED EARLY FMANY PEOPLE IN Delray Beach.ALL ALONG ATLANTIC AVENUERESTAURANTS WERE FULL OFDINERS, KIDS DANCED IN THESTREETS AND COUPLES KISSED.THERE'S MUCH TO BE THANKFULFOR IN 2019.

((Sot3:28:04))Amy bukscpan.

6sec It was agreat year I got married, gotengaged...and just a reallywonderful year.((Sot03:26:11)).

3sec CleoEveryday above ground is ablessing.

Nats: ((Track))THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE HAVEALREADY HIT THE STREETS.

THEATMOSPHERE IS FUN.

YET THERE'SA HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE TOKEEP THINGS FROM GETTING OUTOF CONTROL.

((Sot3:31:49)).

3sec.helene marshall.

I'm goingto shake this year off bypartying until 2020 Nats:((Track)) SO WHAT DO PEOPLESEE FOR 2020?

((Sot3:29:33))Joel Trimble 5 sec We'reoptimistic there's blessingsfor us, for South Florida,((Sot 03:29:57)) 6sec YvonneTrimble This is a break, to behere in Delray, see all thelights and all the people, thefreedom with good food Nats:((Track)) WHAT MORE CAN YOUASK FOR THAN TO PARTY IT UPAFTER A GREAT YEAR WHILELOOKING FORWARD TO THE NEXT.