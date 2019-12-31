Global  

Private prison firm sues states over law

A private prison firm is suing the state of↵California in San Diego federal court, arguing that a state law banning private↵detention facilities -- which goes into effect tomorrow -- is unconstitutional.↵
Firm sues California over ban on private prisons

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A private prison firm that just won multibillion-dollar contracts to run federal...
Seattle Times - Published


