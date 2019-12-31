Private prison firm sues states over law 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:05s - Published Private prison firm sues states over law A private prison firm is suing the state of↵California in San Diego federal court, arguing that a state law banning private↵detention facilities -- which goes into effect tomorrow -- is unconstitutional.↵ 0

