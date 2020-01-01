Global  

Plymouth's annual "Big Cheese Drop" rings in the New Year

Plymouth's annual 'Big Cheese Drop' rings in the New Year

Plymouth's annual "Big Cheese Drop" rings in the New Year

Forget the ball drop in Times Square, Plymouth has the Sartori Big Cheese Drop.

It’s the event that brings out the whole community.
