Mayor Jack Young Lays Out His Vision For Baltimore In 2020

Mayor Jack Young Lays Out His Vision For Baltimore In 2020

Mayor Jack Young Lays Out His Vision For Baltimore In 2020

During an interview with Vic Carter and Denise Koch on WJZ's New Year's Eve Special, Mayor Jack Young said he has a number of issues he wants to address, including lowering the city's crime rate.
