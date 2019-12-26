Economic Impacts of New Year's Eve

Hours away from "2020."

And tonight is sure to generate an economic buzz at some rochester hot spots.

Katie... new year's eve is such a big deal to bars and restaurants that one waiter tells me he makes 200 to 300 dollars in tips... a hundred dollars more than what he usually makes.

(showing off money) he and another bar owner tell me how they prepare for their "superbowl."

"nothing like coming down here for a good guinness.

(laughs) good guinness and a glass of wine."

If you are one of the many americans ready to welcome 2020 with a bang... you might be wondering: how do some of your favorite bars prepare?

"a lot of stocking and preparation, making sure we have a lot of alcohol and mixed drinks."

"it's usually an insane day, you get a lot of people that don't go out come down for it."

Jacob peil á a server at dooley's says nights like new year's eve are what keep him afloat.

"there are days like today where it's super super slow.

Holiday nights are where it picks up and that's where we get most of our earnings."

Andrew ferguson á the owner of bitter and pour ásays customers practice the season of giving well during the holidays.

"i would probably say they up a 25 percent more than they normally would."

At dooley's á waiters can generate a lot of money in sales when it comes to food and alcohol.

"sales can range from 800 to 1500."

So i wanted an answer to this question: why do people choose to be generous and spend more money downtown than spending a more affordable wallet hub á a personal finance website reports there are americans that will be spending the holidays at home á 24 percent of them to be exact.

Wallet hub also reports 83 percent of americans spend less than 200 dollars on new year's eve celebrations.