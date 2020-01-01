Decatur Wind Damage Follow Up

Storm in meigs county sunday night destroyed a home and sent two people to the hospital.

News 12's winston reed has our top local story sot "last night about 12:45 we received a call through 9-1-1 dispatch that we had a mobile home that had overturned and possibly some people inside."

Emergency service direct of meigs county tony finnell says fire and rescue services were quick responding to the scene in just minutes.

Assessing the situation.

Sot "they found that the two victims had already been rescued and was sitting in a nearby home by some neighbors."

So who was able to rescue these victims?

"these gentlemen were actually thrown out of the mobile homes and able to self rescue themselves.

Standup "behind me is the aftermath of the powerful storm and gusting winds that destroyed a mobile home on sunday night.

I'm going to step out of the way just to give you an idea of how strong the winds were.

As you can see a lawnmower is sitting on top of a vehicle."

Considering the level of damage to their home, finnell says they are lucky to only have minor injuries with no broken bones.

Sot "they was somewhat bruised with a few lacerations where they had been in this mobile home.

" that along with reported back and neck pain, they would soon be released from the hospital.

He says mobile homes are vulnerable against weather of this magnitude.

"portable buildings and outdoor structures, utility sheds and then this mobile home you know this is prime real estate for wind or something like this to become damaged."

Finnel is thankful for the community's helping hand.

"i appreciate the concerns of the communities around us.

It's just an isolated event.

Everything went well.

And we appreciate the community's support and that neighborhood to take care of these gentlemen."

More damage from the wind last night in red bank.