Year in review: Crime and Court stories

A year in review.

As 2019 comes to an end, we're taking a lookt the top lal headlines.

News channel 2's caitlin irla joins us live in the studio with the crime and court stories that made headlines this year.

Caitlin.

Kristen, it's fortunate that most of these stories ended tragically... and they were the most talked aboucrime and court stories of the year in the mohawk valley.

Here is a wrap up ofjust a few stories.

Just seven days after the new year began... a double homicide on tilden ave in utica... naythen aubain is accusedof kild grandmother, katherine aubain, and their 87-year- old landlord, jane wentka.

It was a graphic and heartbreaking case that kept utica police busy around the clock for the two and a half days.

Right now, the case is moving along in oneida county court....toward a psychiatric defese.

Ain's next court is january 8th.

A couple weeks later... utica police were called to west street in utica fora reported domestic dispute... there they found freddie mckinney... who was attacked by her grandson andre anderson.

Anderson stabbed mckinney and set her and her apartment on fire.duri andersonf first degree murder... he was ntenced to life in prison.

"the evidence is what spoke mot loudly to the jury..."

In july, the boilermaker was delayed for the first time ever due to an incident on poe street... when police arrived to the scene, they found the body of 17 year o anca devinsof utic, brandon clark, with a self inflicted stab woud to his neck.

Clark made the call to 91 reporting a murder-suicide.

That 911 call was played in court during clarks huntley hearing.

"911 whats your emergency.."cla second-degree murder a trial te is set for february 24th in rome, a grim search lead police to search local dumpsters, then the wesrn oneida county waste disposal transfer station, to the final, heartbreaking conclusion at the ava landfill.

Thats where policeound thbody of kerlee d'avolio...the suspect...her husband, jason d'avolio.

Months after the body was found, the autopsy was finally released to the defensand the prosecution.

"there was a lot of damage done tthe garbage pcess o it was an intesive look at all her inries."

A grand jury indictment alleges that jasonintentnally k by shooting her in the back of the head.jason is charged wi second-degree murder... he is due back in court january 22nd.

In otsego county....a grand jury indicted three teens and one adult in the death of kenneth robinson.

Dylan robinson- the victim's son - alexander borgreen, anias soto and nicolas meridy were indicted on second degree murder, burglary and attempted robbery charges.

Robinson, borgreen and meridyre also charged with arson.

In october, they allegedly broke into the victim's home in worcester, with the intent to steal marijuana.

Robinson was shotot in the chest and head and his home was set on fire.

A fifth suspect, alexis lottermann, was later charged with burglary in this case.

A lot of these cases... are not yet resolved... as ial dates are set...and investigations as trial dates are set...and investigations continue.

