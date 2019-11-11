Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kyle Connor earns hat trick in 7-4 win

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Kyle Connor earns hat trick in 7-4 win

Kyle Connor earns hat trick in 7-4 win

Kyle Connor registered a hat trick to help the Jets post a 7-4 victory against the Avalanche
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kyle Connor’s hat trick lifts Jets over Avs 7-4

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Connor put his team in a tough spot with an unfortunate penalty. The young...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsCBC.ca



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Connor McDavid scores hat trick as part of six-point night [Video]Connor McDavid scores hat trick as part of six-point night

Connor McDavid scores a hat trick as part of a career-high six point game against the Avalanche, leading the Oilers to a 6-2 win

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:53Published

Connor McDavid records hat trick against Ducks [Video]Connor McDavid records hat trick against Ducks

Connor McDavid earns his 400th NHL point on a goal in the 1st period and scores twice more in the 3rd, setting the table for the Oilers in a 6-2 win against the Ducks

Credit: NHL     Duration: 03:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.