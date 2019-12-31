Fireworks light up New Year's Eve in Asia

Australia celebrated with its annual fireworks display over Sydney Harbour Bridge and the iconic Sydney Opera House.

Sydney decided to press ahead with its fireworks display despite calls by some members of the public for it to be cancelled in solidarity with fire-hit areas in New South Wales, of which the city is the capital.

Taiwan launched fireworks over the Tapei 101 tower, while South Korea and Beijing rang in the New Year tolling bells, singing, dancing and banging drums.