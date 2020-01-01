Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The Raising Of The New Year's Ball

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
The Raising Of The New Year's BallHappy 2020, Pittsburgh!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AWildSwampert

Tyler RT @Chandler__BC: New Orleans celebrates the new year by raising a ball of trash that they find in the water down there 11 minutes ago

Chandler__BC

Brian Chandler New Orleans celebrates the new year by raising a ball of trash that they find in the water down there 32 minutes ago

swampfoxmr

Mike Reeves @DanaSchwartzzz Not us. We bought the full 3 Stooges collection. We're gonna eat little smokies and drink Angel's E… https://t.co/IkggaSyZIk 9 hours ago

debra_laird

Debra Laird @MontanaDan30 Have a safe New Year, Daniel. I will be raising a glass of sparkling apple cider, and toast your hard… https://t.co/UGvIhmcjIZ 11 hours ago

mortimer_harvey

Mortimer Harvey With the new year just a few hours away, let’s not forget to reflect on the year that was; drawing lessons from our… https://t.co/ymf1KQSear 17 hours ago

Bond_Jacob

You serious, Clark? @Szetela89 We had fraternal twins this year. I knew raising 1 was hard but twins is a whole new ball game. Good luc… https://t.co/oaQT6miUuI 1 day ago

HopkinsonJoanne

Joanne Fairweather RT @ENABLEScotland: We celebrated #ENABLE65 in style at this year's record breaking ENABLE Scotland Ball! Nearly 400 guests joined us to s… 3 days ago

ENABLEScotland

ENABLE Scotland We celebrated #ENABLE65 in style at this year's record breaking ENABLE Scotland Ball! Nearly 400 guests joined us… https://t.co/peh6c9HvAU 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Plymouth's annual 'Big Cheese Drop' rings in the New Year [Video]Plymouth's annual "Big Cheese Drop" rings in the New Year

Forget the ball drop in Times Square, Plymouth has the Sartori Big Cheese Drop. It’s the event that brings out the whole community.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:09Published

People head downtown for Fort Wayne's Ball Drop [Video]People head downtown for Fort Wayne's Ball Drop

People brave the cold to bring in the new year.

Credit: WFFTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.