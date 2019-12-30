Global  

Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers - Game Highlights

Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers, 12/31/2019
Neal records hat trick in 4-point game, Oilers top Rangers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — James Neal had three goals and an assist and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a...
Seattle Times - Published

Oilers narrowly avoid historic collapse as clock hits zero in escape of Rangers

James Neal had three goals and an assist and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and three helpers as the...
CBC.ca - Published


ubiquitymme

Ubiquity Multimedia & Entertainment NHL: James Neal had three goals and an assist and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton… https://t.co/xg2IJX2k0a 38 minutes ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Oilers narrowly avoid historic collapse as clock hits zero in escape of Rangers https://t.co/QWtmDZz4NY https://t.co/pj0dTv7G3I 1 hour ago

justinc_99

Justin RT @CapFriendly: #CapFriendly Year In Review: Top viewed teams of 2019: 1. Toronto Maple Leafs 2. Montreal Canadiens 3. Edmonton Oiler… 2 hours ago

SwissHockeyNews

swisshockeynews.ch ✅ FINAL SCORE | NHL, Regular Season: ▪ #NYR @ #EDM 5-7 📋 EDM: Gaëtan Haas (11:25 TOI, +0) with 1 shot on goal and 0… https://t.co/6V7LXkQGCm 2 hours ago

ahmedbadat2

ahmed badat RT @CapFriendly: #CapFriendly Year In Review: Top Armchair-GM Teams of 2019: 1. Toronto Maple Leafs 2. Edmonton Oilers 3. Montreal Canad… 2 hours ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Player grades: James Neal leads Edmonton as Oilers avoid total collapse against New York Rangers - Edmonton Journal https://t.co/HYdEDkbJ5w 2 hours ago

knicksfan89

knicksfan89 RT @TSN_Sports: Neal's hat trick helps Oilers hang on for win over Rangers. MORE: https://t.co/svojl0ru4X https://t.co/b5DBtRySR6 3 hours ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Neal's hat trick helps Oilers hang on for win over Rangers. MORE: https://t.co/svojl0ru4X https://t.co/b5DBtRySR6 3 hours ago


