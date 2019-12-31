Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jesse Ritka's 10pm Storm Team 4cast

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
Jesse Ritka's 10pm Storm Team 4cast

Jesse Ritka's 10pm Storm Team 4cast

New Year's Day will start out with temperatures in the teens inland and close to twenty degrees near Lake Michigan and we will double that temperature by midday thanks to plentiful sun and a southwesterly breeze making for a great start to 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Snow moves out for New Year's Eve [Video]Snow moves out for New Year's Eve

Many spots saw 1" to 4" of fresh snow across southeastern Wisconsin after 41 days without seeing at least an inch of accumulation in Milwaukee. The snow has moved east and the clouds will follow..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:15Published

Light snow expected through the night [Video]Light snow expected through the night

We'll see a gradual transition from light rain to snow today. We could see a heavier burst of snow this evening around 7 p.m.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.