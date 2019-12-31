Jesse Ritka's 10pm Storm Team 4cast 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:35s - Published Jesse Ritka's 10pm Storm Team 4cast New Year's Day will start out with temperatures in the teens inland and close to twenty degrees near Lake Michigan and we will double that temperature by midday thanks to plentiful sun and a southwesterly breeze making for a great start to 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Snow moves out for New Year's Eve Many spots saw 1" to 4" of fresh snow across southeastern Wisconsin after 41 days without seeing at least an inch of accumulation in Milwaukee. The snow has moved east and the clouds will follow.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:15Published 5 hours ago Light snow expected through the night We'll see a gradual transition from light rain to snow today. We could see a heavier burst of snow this evening around 7 p.m. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 03:22Published 1 day ago