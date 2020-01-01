Global  

FAA, other agencies investigating mysterious Colorado drone sightings; remote ID rule proposed

Multiple divisions of the Federal Aviation Administration and other federal agencies are investigating the mysterious drones that have been flying over eastern Colorado in recent weeks, and the FAA has proposed a rule that would require nearly all drones to be remotely identifiable.
