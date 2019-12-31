Global  

Protesters Furious Over American Airstrikes Attack U.S. Embassy In Iraq

An estimated 6,000 angry Iraqi protesters gathered at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, railing against deadly U.S. airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shiite militia in Iraq.
Trump blasts Iran for ‘orchestrating attack on U.S. Embassy in Iraq’

President vows to hold Tehran ‘fully responsible’ for Iran-aligned protesters storming...
Haaretz - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNYTimes.com


U.S. Embassy in Iraq stormed by protesters

Violent anti-American protesters are attacking the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. They are angry over...
CBS News - Published


SandraLao3

SandraLao RT @CBSNews: WATCH: Thousands of Iraqi protesters furious over deadly U.S. airstrikes storm the American Embassy in Baghdad, breaking down… 2 minutes ago

AnnieHe62939267

Annie RT @Ian56789: Thousands of Iraqi protesters furious over U.S. War Crimes storm the American Embassy in Baghdad, breaking down doors & setti… 2 minutes ago

Multijo1

multijo 🔄 RT @Alyssa_Milano: WATCH: Thousands of Iraqi protesters furious over deadly U.S. airstrikes storm the American Embassy in Baghdad, breaking… 4 minutes ago


Trump Tweets At Iran, Says They Will Be Held Responsible [Video]Trump Tweets At Iran, Says They Will Be Held Responsible

President Donald Trump threatened Iran, saying they will be held responsible for the damage they made. According to Business Insider, violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad caused damage...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

American Embassy In Baghdad Under Siege [Video]American Embassy In Baghdad Under Siege

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from Washington.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:44Published

