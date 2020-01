Downtown Boise hotel group says business is booming this New Years week

BOISE PLAYS HOSTTO TWO MAJOREVENTS THIS WEEK --THE IDAHO POTATODROP AND THE IDAHOPOTATO BOWL--DOWNTOWN BOISERESTAURANTS...SHOPS... AND HOTELROOMS ARE FILLINGUP QUICK!MADELINE WHITE ISLIVE FROM THE NEWYEARS EVEPANDEMONIUM WITHMORE ON THEECONOMIC IMPACTOF THIS WEEK'SEVENTS..WHERE THERE AREPEOPLE, ROLAND,THERE IS MONEY --AND BUSINESSES INDOWNTOWN BOISEARE SEEING A LOT OFIT TONIGHT.A REPRESENTATIVEFROM THEMANAGEMENTGROUP THAT OWNSTHE GROVE HOTELAND HOTEL 43 INBOISE EXCLUSIVELYSHARED WITH METHAT THEY ARESEEING A BIGINCREASE IN HOTELBOOKINGS THISWEEK -- EVENUNPRECEDENTEDNUMBERS IN ONEHOTEL'S CASE.HE SAYS ROOMS ATHOTEL 43 AREALMOST ENTIRELYSOLD OUT -- APHENOMENON HESAYS HAS NEVEROCCURRED ON ANEW YEAR'S EVE INYEARS PAST."THE POTATO DROP,ESPECIALLY NOWBECAUSE OF THEBOWL GAME, BUTALSO JUST THENIGHTLIFE AND THEECONOMY THATDOWNTOWN BOISEHAS BUILT WITH THEDIFFERENTRESTAURANTS, ANDTHINGS ALONGTHOSE LINES, THATWE JUST HAVE ANINFLUX OF PEOPLEON NEW YEARS EVESPECIFICALLY.

UM,HISTORICALLY THISHOTEL, WE HAVEN'TBEEN AS BUSY, ANDWE'RE A LITTLE OFFTHE BEATEN PATH --UH THIS YEAR ISDIFFERENT.

WE'RE100 PERCENT -- IHAVE ONE ROOMCURRENTLY."WHY THE INCREASETHIS YEAR?

WELLMICHAEL SAYS, FORONE, IT'S DUE TO THEIDAHO POTATO DROPEVENT... WHERE ATTHE STROKE OFMIDNIGHT A GIANT,17-FOOT POTATO,WILL START ITSDESCENT BY CRANE.EACH YEAR THISEVENT DRAWSTHOUSANDS OFSPECTATORS TOCAPITOL PARK FROMACROSS THE MAP.BUT HE SAYS IT'SALSO THECOMBINATION OF THEPOTATO DROP-- WITHTHE POTATO BOWL--BEING ONLY THREEDAYS AFTER NEWYEAR'S EVE THISYEAR ON FRIDAY,JANUARY 3 -- A GAMEWHERE NEVADA WILLPLAY OHIO... MICHAELSAYS THATCOMBINATION ISWHAT IS PUTTINGEXTRA DOLLARS INTHESE LOCALBUSINESS' BANKSHEADING INTO 20-20.LIVE IN BOISE...MADELINE WHITE...SIX ON YOUR SIDE.