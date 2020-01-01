29th Annual National Bull Riding Championship visits Red Bluff

The 29th annual national bull riding championship new year's eve event was held tonight in red bluff.

The had riders of all ages.

"i won, i won like the real one, until the sheep stopped, i won."

Cash dinny (denny) is the six year old who won mutton bustin' in redding last year... and took home the championship again tonight.

The mutton bustin' was one of the opening events for the main bull riding event.

The bull riders say had to apply with their times to be in the event.

Some say they love competing for the thrill.

"it is indescribable honestly, you have 2,000 pounds of muscle and everything going against you, and when you are on it and it's going right, it feels perfect.

There is nothing else to describe it in my opinion."

"i just like the adrenaline rush, and a lot of the guys are great.

A lot of the older guys are good about helping out the yonger guys."

Action news now reached out to different businesses in red bluff..

They said they have seen an increase of business with the event in town.

