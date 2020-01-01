Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

FAA, other agencies investigating mysterious Colorado drone sightings; remote ID rule proposed

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
FAA, other agencies investigating mysterious Colorado drone sightings; remote ID rule proposed

FAA, other agencies investigating mysterious Colorado drone sightings; remote ID rule proposed

Multiple divisions of the Federal Aviation Administration and other federal agencies are investigating the mysterious drones that have been flying over eastern Colorado in recent weeks, and the FAA has proposed a rule that would require nearly all drones to be remotely identifiable.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.