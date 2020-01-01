Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

HAPPY NEW YEAR: Thousands gather along San Francisco waterfront to ring in the New Year

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
HAPPY NEW YEAR: Thousands gather along San Francisco waterfront to ring in the New YearThousands gather along San Francisco waterfront to ring in the New Year
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OTOP_CHINA

One Town One Product China On the dawn of Jan. 1 every year, thousands will gather at Rizhao to observe the annual ceremony and pray for good… https://t.co/y4AiIchIhU 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

1,000 Fireworks Used In Sacramento New Year's Eve Fireworks Show [Video]1,000 Fireworks Used In Sacramento New Year's Eve Fireworks Show

Thousands of people lined the Sacramento waterfront to watch the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:24Published

Venerable Hayward Ranch Restaurant Closes After 71 Years In Business [Video]Venerable Hayward Ranch Restaurant Closes After 71 Years In Business

Don Ford reports on last restaurant of once popular Hayward Ranch chain (12-31-2019)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.