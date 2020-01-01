Tupelo host New Year's Eve party

Good evening, thanks for joining us on wtva 9 news on wlov - im alyssa martin... happening right now - tupelo is hosting it's first new years eve party downtown - as they look forward to kicking off their 150th birthday in 2020..... wtva's evan hensley joins us live from fair park with what is on the schedule for tonight... the first bands of the night are already underway... one going on just down the road at the broadway stage as well as here at fairpark... plenty of people in the area have made the trip here to downtown tupelo to kick off the new year in style... ."

Cambria crayton - tupelo "i came out for the childrens activities i saw it on facebook and decided to bring them out to try and start a new traditoon with my children."

There have been plenty to do so far... from playing games... to seeing ice sculptures be carved... as well as listening to music as we count down to the 2020... timothy aims - mooreville "so far it looks good, i like the ways its going, the music is god, it is going to be fun."

Johnny martin - tupelo "right now it is nice, i love it.

I love this place ity used to be an old fairground, i love it.

'pretty good weather' you got nice weather the temperature is just right."

The concerts feature four bands at two venues at fairpark and on broadway... one special person will even take home a toyota corolla at midnight in a raffle... with plenty of food and drink as well many are looking to have a exciting night.... but need to be able to get home safely... "i'll be honest with you that everybody have fun and be safe because there is going to be a lot of road blocks."

And they shared with me some of the big changes that could be on the way in 2020... "big changes as far as, i am wanting a new home for me and my children, new career.

Whatever 2020 brings whatever god decides i'm down for."

"well it just depends on the good lord that is all it does you believe in him something might happen."

We are close to 3/2 hours from the ball dropping here downtown... i will have more for you on wtva 9 news in the morning... reporting live in tupelo eh wtva 9 news and in corinth... their new year's eve party begins