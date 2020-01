People flocked to Downtown Santa Cruz to ring in the New Year 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 02:08s - Published Police upping their patrols to keep everyone safe during the celebrations Police upping their patrols to keep everyone safe during the celebrations 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend People flocked to Downtown Santa Cruz to ring in the New Year WE'VE SEEN COUPLES,FAMILIES, AND FRIENDSGOING OUT TO DINNER....GRABBING A DRINK....EACH ONE FINDINGSOMETHING TO DOBEFORE THE BIG COUNTDOWN.MUSIC SANTA NATSEVEN SANTA CLAUSKNOWS CHRISTMAS ISOVER.AND THAT IT'S TIMETO RING IN THE NEWYEAR.AS THOUSANDS OFPEOPLE ARE MAKINGTHEIR WAY TODOWNTOWN SANTACRUZ.JENNIFER YOUNG, SANTACRUZ 0:11:22 "WORKINGDOWNTOWN, I HAVESEEN THE MADNESS ANDIT'S REALLY FUN. ITSEEMS LIKE IT'S REALLYWELL CONTROLLED BYTHE POLICE. I'VE NEVERSEEN ANY PROBLEMS PERSE, BUT IT CAN BEPRETTY WILD BUTREALLY FUN DOWNHERE." 0:11:37 A WILDNIGHT THAT SANTA CRUZPOLICE ARE KEEPINGUNDER A WATCHFUL EYE.ANDY MILLS, SANTA CRUZPOLICE 0:16:57 "WE HAVEENHANCED STAFFING,WE'VE CALLED PEOPLE INON OVERTIME, JUST TOMAKE SURE THATEVERYBODY HAS A GREATTIME." 0:17:03 BUTT TO0:16:34 "IT'S A TRIPLEFINE NIGHT, SO IF YOUGET TAGGED WITHDRINKING IN PUBLICTICKET OR SMOKING INPUBLIC TICKET, IT'SGOING TO BE REALLYEXPENSIVE." 0:16:42 IT'STHE TIME OF YEARWHERE PEOPLE AREGETTING EXCITED FORNEW BEGINNINGS.ADI OSCAR ROJAS, SANTACRUZ 0:02:13 "MY NEWYEARS RESOLUTION IS TODO MORE MEDITATING."BUTT TO MARY ANNCLARE, SCOTTS VALLEY0:20:38 "I'M GOING TOTRY AND LOSE WEIGHT."0:20:43 BUTT TO ADRIONMADUENA, FRESNO0:04:19 "PROBABLY HANGOUT WITH MY DOGMORE." 0:04:21 ANDSOME WILL BE KEEPINGUP ON NEW YEARSTRADITIONS.MARY ANN CLARE,SCOTTS VALLEY 0:20:13 "IALWAYS MAKE BLACK EYEPEAS, OR BEANS,BECAUSE IT'S ASOUTHERN TRADITIONTHAT YOU HAVE TO HAVESOME THE FIRST DAY OFTHE NEW YEAR FORGOOD LUCK ALL YEAR."0:20:25 BUT IT'S NOTJUST A NEW YEAR, IT'S ANEW DECADE.ONE THAT MANY AREWELCOMING WITH OPENARMS.ADI OSCAR ROJAS, SANTACRUZ 0:01:50 "12O'CLOCK, WE HUG EACHOTHER AND COME DOWNTHE STREET, AND HAVE ALOT OF FUN." 0:01:54BUTT TO ANDY MILLS,SANTA CRUZ POLICE0:15:26 "OVERALL IT'S AWONDERFUL TIME FORPEOPLE TO COME DOWNAND CELEBRATE THE NEWYEAR.LOOKING FORWARDWITH 2020 VISION."0:15:32PORTIONS OF PACIFICAVENUE, MISSION ANDWATER STREET HAVEBEEN SHUT DOWN FORPEOPLE TO COME OUTAND ENJOY THE MUSIC.AND RIGHT WHEN THECLOCK STRIKES MIDNIGHT....FIREWORKS WILL BELIGHTING UP THE SKYWELCOMING IN 20-20.CELEBRATIONS A





